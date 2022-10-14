Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LODE stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.71. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Comstock had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 5,374.51%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties.

