Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 596 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 79,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $101.27. The stock had a trading volume of 282,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,056. The company has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.77.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.84.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

