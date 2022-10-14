Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $5.43 on Friday, hitting $192.73. 47,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,827. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

