Comparing Park National (NYSE:PRK) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Park National (NYSE:PRK) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Park National has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of First Horizon shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Park National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of First Horizon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 30.91% 12.97% 1.43% First Horizon 26.78% 12.27% 1.09%

Dividends

This table compares Park National and First Horizon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Park National pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Park National has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and First Horizon has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Park National and First Horizon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A First Horizon 0 8 0 0 2.00

First Horizon has a consensus target price of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.77%. Given First Horizon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Horizon is more favorable than Park National.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park National and First Horizon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $475.80 million 4.61 $153.95 million $8.87 15.22 First Horizon $3.25 billion 3.86 $999.00 million $1.44 16.26

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than Park National. Park National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Horizon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Horizon beats Park National on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 financial service offices and a network of 116 automated teller machines in 26 Ohio counties, 1 Kentucky county, 3 North Carolina counties, and 4 South Carolina counties. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also underwrites bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; and offers advisory services. In addition, it offers various services, such as mortgage banking; title insurance and loan-closing; brokerage; correspondent banking; nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, the company sells mutual fund and retail insurance products; and credit cards. It operates approximately 500 banking offices in 22 states under the First Horizon Bank brand; and 400 banking centers in 12 states under the FHN Financial brand in the United States. The company was formerly known as First Horizon National Corporation and changed its name to First Horizon Corporation in November 2020. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

