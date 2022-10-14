Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. 30,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,701,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 183,274 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.