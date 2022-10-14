CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 103,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,077. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,432.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.