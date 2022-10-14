Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 178.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 967,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 120.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,924,000 after purchasing an additional 629,433 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,250.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after buying an additional 444,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after buying an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

CMC traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $41.52. 35,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $46.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

