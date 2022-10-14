Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $36.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Comcast from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.30.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 932,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,989,818. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

