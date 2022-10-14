Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 107,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $727.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $220.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.04 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,267,000 after acquiring an additional 34,398 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after acquiring an additional 210,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57,370 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

