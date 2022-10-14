Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.4 %

Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.94. 15,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.