Colorado Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $111,266,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 524,238 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 36,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

