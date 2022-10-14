Colorado Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 187,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 4.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,628,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,622,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,709,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFUV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,319. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

