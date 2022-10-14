Colorado Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,441,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,025 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 646,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 103,033 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,067,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 287,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 66,242 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,457 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59.

