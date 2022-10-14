Colorado Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. 94,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,395,478. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.18 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

