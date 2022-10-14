CoinEx Token (CET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $382,286.00

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $166.72 million and approximately $382,286.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,433.19 or 0.27606104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010782 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is a cryptocurrency . CoinEx Token has a current supply of 3,830,645,898 with 708,633,582.211935 in circulation. The last known price of CoinEx Token is 0.043804 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $421,954.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coinex.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

