Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDE. Noble Financial lowered Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.64 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

