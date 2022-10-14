Close Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Hess by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $8,741,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $279,973,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $68.32 and a 1 year high of $131.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.75.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.