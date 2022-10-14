Close Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.55. 255,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,692,490. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.63%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.