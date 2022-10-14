Close Asset Management Ltd Has $66,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $183.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.