Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.89. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $46.48.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $365,195.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $670,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

