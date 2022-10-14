Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIVB. Hovde Group downgraded Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
Civista Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %
Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $336.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.78. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $25.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 20.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 33.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
