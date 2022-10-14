Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIVB. Hovde Group downgraded Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $336.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.78. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $25.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 20.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 33.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.