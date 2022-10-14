Civic (CVC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.80 Million

Civic (CVC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $114.74 million and $6.80 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Civic Token Profile

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

