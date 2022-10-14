City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
City Office REIT Stock Up 3.7 %
CIO opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $410.30 million, a PE ratio of 0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.
Institutional Trading of City Office REIT
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on City Office REIT (CIO)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.