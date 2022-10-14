City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

City Office REIT Stock Up 3.7 %

CIO opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $410.30 million, a PE ratio of 0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

About City Office REIT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $349,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 11.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

