Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Announces $0.20 Dividend

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.
OTCMKTS:CIWV opened at $19.40 on Friday. Citizens Financial has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70.
