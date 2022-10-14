Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Announces $0.20 Dividend

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Citizens Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CIWV opened at $19.40 on Friday. Citizens Financial has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70.

Get Citizens Financial alerts:

About Citizens Financial

(Get Rating)

See Also

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.