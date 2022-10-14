Citigroup Trims Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Target Price to $51.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FUN. StockNews.com raised shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.59. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $509.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.50 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.