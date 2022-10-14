Citigroup Trims Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Target Price to $94.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Performance

Atkore stock opened at $90.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.60. Atkore has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 54.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 5.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Atkore by 22.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Atkore by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.