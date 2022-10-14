Citigroup Cuts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $80.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of GE opened at $67.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.13.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 56,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.9% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 14.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.3% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

