Citigroup Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $407.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $415.00 to $407.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.81.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $333.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.64 and its 200 day moving average is $372.38.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $1,599,955. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

