Citigroup Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $407.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $415.00 to $407.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.81.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 10.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $333.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.64 and its 200 day moving average is $372.38.
Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $1,599,955. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
