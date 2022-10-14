Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
Cipher Mining Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $9.98.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.
About Cipher Mining
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cipher Mining (CIFR)
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.