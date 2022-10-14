Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.22.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $10.31 on Wednesday, reaching $382.51. 5,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.73.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $323,382,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth $72,341,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.