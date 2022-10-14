Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $392.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

