Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.
CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.
Cinemark Stock Performance
Cinemark stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
Cinemark Company Profile
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cinemark (CNK)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.