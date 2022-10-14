Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.