Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNK. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

