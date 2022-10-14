Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Cimpress Stock Performance
Shares of CMPR stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,898. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cimpress by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cimpress by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
About Cimpress
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
