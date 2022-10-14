Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of CMPR stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,898. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cimpress by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cimpress by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

