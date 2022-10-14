CIIG Capital Partners II (OTCMKTS:CIIG) Shares Up 0.1%

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 37,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 63,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIIG. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the first quarter valued at $9,842,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $7,936,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $3,149,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II by 16.8% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 195,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

