CIBC Cuts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$16.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets cut North American Construction Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

TSE NOA traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, hitting C$14.68. 13,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.54. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The firm has a market cap of C$398.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.3699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.33 per share, with a total value of C$273,680.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,680.08. In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.33 per share, with a total value of C$273,680.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,680.08. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,500 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,245,570 shares in the company, valued at C$31,033,777.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 475,400 shares of company stock worth $7,074,115.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

