Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CHDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.00.
Churchill Downs Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.29 and a 200 day moving average of $201.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
