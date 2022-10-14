Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.29 and a 200 day moving average of $201.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

