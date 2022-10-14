Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,504,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 101,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after buying an additional 113,037 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

