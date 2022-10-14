Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Chubb worth $93,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 21,092.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,238,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,682,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Trading Up 4.7 %

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $193.73 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.79.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

