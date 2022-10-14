CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the September 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
In other news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCN opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57. CHS has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $28.25.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.
