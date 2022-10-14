Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.57. 2,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 570,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96.
Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics
In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,528.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $70,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,967.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,528.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,917 shares of company stock worth $314,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.
About Chinook Therapeutics
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
