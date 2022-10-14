China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 335.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 164.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

