China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Trading Down 30.6%

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Rating) shares were down 30.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 1,256 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.49.
China Merchants Port Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89.
About China Merchants Port
China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations. The company engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.
