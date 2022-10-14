Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading 2.9% Higher

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.41 and last traded at $39.41. Approximately 2,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 537,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Children’s Place Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $503.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 78.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Articles

