Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEKZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEKZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 658.8% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Check-Cap Trading Up 33.1 %

Shares of Check-Cap stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 21,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,695. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.21.

