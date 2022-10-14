Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLDT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $15.12.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
