Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLDT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 275.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 653,584 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 445,640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $3,626,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 143.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 447,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 263,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,636,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.