Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.01. 264,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,762,868. The firm has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 52,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 170,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

