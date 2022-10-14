Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Charge Enterprises Stock Down 8.5 %

Charge Enterprises stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 16,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32. Charge Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 288.82%. The firm had revenue of $181.04 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGE. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

