Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Charge Enterprises stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 16,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32. Charge Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $8.46.
Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 288.82%. The firm had revenue of $181.04 million for the quarter.
Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.
