CGI (NYSE:GIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.94.
CGI Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. CGI has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CGI
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CGI by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in CGI by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CGI by 1,167.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CGI by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in CGI by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
