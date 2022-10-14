CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Lifted by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2,544.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104,590 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up approximately 1.6% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Stock Down 8.2 %

CF Industries stock traded down $8.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 120,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average is $97.91. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.